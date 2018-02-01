RadioandMusic
News |  01 Feb 2018 11:28 |  By RnMTeam

Peter Andre keen to give Buckingham Palace a makeover

MUMBAI: Singer Peter Andre says he would love to give a 21st century vibe to the Buckingham Palace by adding "high-tech" gadgets.

"I'd love to go to into Buckingham Palace and give it a high-tech makeover. I want to modernise it and get the Queen kitted out with a projector and a home-cinema room. And she needs a chill-out zone. I'll programme her TV, so the only things that come on are our show and the news. I want her to have the clap! I mean (claps hands together) 'lights on'," Andre told Heat magazine.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker doesn't think the Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip will have a problem with the added gadgets, as he believes the royal couple are already tech savvy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked if he thinks the Queen understands technology, Andre said: "Oh yeah. I bet you she's got her iPad and she's on it, mate. She definitely uses Amazon Prime."

(Source: IANS)

