I am addicted to social media and this video is a wake-up call for me: Shibani Kashyap

MUMBAI: The famous Bollywood playback singer Shibani Kashyap and actress Richa Chadha unveiled their new single WannaBe Free on 31 January 2018.

Present at the event were singers Mika Singh, Meet Brothers, writer Virag from the Rashmi - Virag duo and designer Amy Billimoria among others.

Richa Chadha is featured in the music video which is sung by Shibani, written by Rashmi Virag and music is given by the popular music composer Abhijit Vaghani. The single is released under Zee Music Company.

Shibani Kashyap and Richa Chadha’s motive with this music video is encouraging everyone to free themselves from the shackles of social media. The video urges people to realise the importance of personal relationships more than the world of social media.

Watch the song below:

Talking about the video, Shibani said, "I am personally addicted to social media and this video is a wake-up call for me. For me, roping in Richa was the correct choice. She is one of the most intelligent actresses we have. She’s not just a brilliant actor on screen but there’s a lot of off-screen intellect she has especially on her social media and thus she was the perfect fit.”

While sharing her views on social media addiction, Richa said, “Internet and social media are a boon, but if used to a certain limit. Social media addiction can be very dangerous and we are slowly getting there. It’s not an epidemic today but we aren’t too far away from it. Social media is a blessing if it’s in control and used wisely.”