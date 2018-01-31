The song 'Man Ke' is to give hope for exam stressed students; Paroma Dasgupta

MUMBAI: In today’s time when there is a party or romantic song being produced every single day, Paroma Dasgupta’s new song Man Ke speaks for the exam stressed students.

“The song Man Ke is to give hope for exam stressed students. It also conveys a message to always listen to one’s heart and not succumb to societal pressures. Especially, since this is the exam period, we wanted to reach out to all the students to not get bogged down under pressure or take any drastic step like attempt suicide. It is just an exam and not end of life.”

Paroma, who is an active voice in Bollywood and has sung songs for films like Ok Jaanu and Gabbar, is also a known voice in ad world as well as singles. “When one is singing for a single, you get a chance to express what you feel. Whereas, Bollywood is all about characters and situations, so everything is according to that. Ad world is equally challenging, as you have to reach out within a time frame 60 seconds,” said the singer.

Hailing from City of Joy, Kolkata, Paroma sees a distinct shift in two cities. She shared her views, “Kolkata is very encouraging for every type of music and independent music has always been strength point, but Mumbai is very commercial and Bollywood oriented.”

A strong classical music background has helped Paroma in her career.As music was always in her home, she was trained by her mother Manju Dasgupta learnt from Ustad Nissar Khan Saheb of Rampur Sehswan Gharana.

Coming back to her new single Man Ke, she says “I have known the composer of this single, Rajeev Bhalla for the longest. Infact I sang my first jingle for him. We have been thinking of doing something unique for a long time, that’s when we thought of this song. The song is penned by Vayu Srivastava, who has also written songs for movies like Tanu Weds Manu. So it is a team work and lots of fun.”

About her future projects, Paroma shares, “I am singing for movies. Anand L Rai’s upcoming movie Nimmo is one of them. I am quite excited and looking forward to it.”