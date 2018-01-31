RadioandMusic
Steve Aoki urges peers to 'make room' for women DJs

MUMBAI:  Electro house musician and record producer Steve Aoki says men need to make room for women in the disc jockeying field.

The Electronic Dance Music icon commented on the issue in the wake of the backlash that the Grammys' president Neil Portnow has faced after saying women need to "step up" their game if they want to be nominated for one of the prestigious ceremony's accolades, reports billboard.com.

The Night Call hitmaker says there needs to be more support for women in the industry so they can get to be on festival line-ups and taken notice of.

In an interview with Channel 4 News, he said: "I think that one thing male DJs have to do is step aside to make room for women DJs and women producers on festivals, on shows and also be an ally and supporter and invite them to play with them."

Portnow made his comments following the criticism that male winners dominated the Grammys ceremony on 28 January.

(Source: IANS)

