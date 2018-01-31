Rising Star 2 gets 'Tutari'; a moment of recognition

MUMBAI: Colors unique singing reality show with a never seen concept of live on Indian television is winning hearts in the second season too.

Mentored by Bollywood singers Shankar Mahadevan, Monali Thakur and Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, the show is getting exciting with new talents in its every episode.

Rising Star 2 gets a surprise for all the contestants called the ‘Tutari’ moment. A traditional tune which would be played during celebrations and functions. If there is a spectacular performance by any of the contestants, the experts honour the talent with the Tutari moment. Three contestants Soham - Chaitanya, Ashwin and Afreen group were the proud honourees of this recognition. This would encourage contestants to raise the bars with their performances.

Speaking about the Tutari moment, expert Shankar Mahadevan said, “When a contestant gives an outstanding performance, he/she deserves some kind of appreciation that is unique. This Tutari moment is a recognition of the contestant’s stunning performance. When a Tutari moment takes place there is different aura that is created as the tune itself is so energetic and lively. It makes the contestant feel cheerful and motivates them to do better in the future. Not just them but the moment even gives us a chance to shake a leg to the tune.”

