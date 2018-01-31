RadioandMusic
News |  31 Jan 2018 12:50 |  By RnMTeam

Loved shooting 'Whatta Man' with Bruno Mars: Mallika

MUMBAI: Actress Mallika Sherawat has congratulated singer Bruno Mars for winning the Record of the Year honour at the 60th Grammy Awards ceremony and says she loved shooting with him for the song Whatta Man.

Mallika shared a behind the scenes video of herself with the Just The Way You Are hitmaker from the video, on Twitter.

"Congratulations Bruno Mars for the historic win at the Grammys. Loved shooting the video Whatta Man with you Bruno Mars. Grammy Awards 2018," she captioned the video.

This wasn't the Murder actress' first international collaboration. She earlier collaborated with legendary martial arts movie star Jackie Chan in the 2005 film The Myth.

The 39-year-old actress, who hails from a small village in Hisar district of Haryana, was also seen in the bilingual film Hisss in 2010 by Jennifer Chambers Lynch.

On the Bollywood front, Mallika was last seen in the 2015 film Dirty Politics, a political thriller film directed by K.C. Bokadia.

(Source: IANS)

