RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Jan 2018 11:44 |  By RnMTeam

Lionel Richie announces 2018 UK tour

MUMBAI: Singer Lionel Richie is set to return to the UK to play in places he has never visited before.

The All Night Long hitmaker last toured the UK in the summer last year, reports thesun.co.uk.

Richie will be visiting places like Scarborough in North East England on 19 June and Hove's 1st Central County Ground in East Sussex. He also has two dates at London's Hampton Court Palace Festival on 5 June and 6 June, for what will be his only London shows of 2018.

"I've been missing the UK and can't wait to make my long awaited return and to see parts of the country I've never made it out to before. The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric, so I look forward to singing along with them soon," said Richie.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Lionel Richie All Night Long Scarborough Hampton Court Palace Festival
Related news
News | 19 Jan 2018

Katy Perry habitually late for 'American Idol'

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry continuously "turns up late" for judging the singing-based competition show American Idol.

read more
News | 14 Dec 2017

Sofia's mother gives approval to Disick

MUMBAI: Singer Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie has received her mother Diane Alexander’s approval of her relationship with TV personality Scott Disick.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2017

Lionel Richie approves daughter, Disick's relationship

MUMBAI: Singer Lionel Richie has approved his daughter Sofia Richies relationship with reality TV personality Scott Disick. "He's good. He's been very nice. He's been very cool. He's very supportive, whatever that means," Sofia told eonline.com.

read more
News | 21 Sep 2017

Selena Gomez being eyed as American Idol judge

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is reportedly being eyed as a judge along with singer Katy Perry for the singing reality show American Idol.

read more
News | 02 Aug 2017

Lionel Richie would be really good on 'American Idol': Mariah Carey

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey, who is currently a part of the All The Hits tour with Lionel Richie, feels the singer would be really good as a judge on the upcoming reboot of popular singing reality TV show American Idol in 2018.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM announced top 10 finalists of Benadryl Big Golden Voice Season 5

MUMBAI: BIG FM’s on-air singing talent hunt Benadryl BIG Golden Voice has successfully reached tread more

News
BARC Week 3: 9XM and 9X Jalwa rise

MUMBAI: In week 3 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

News
Radio stations celebrate Republic Day in a unique way

MUMBAI: We are well aware of the importance of Republic Day. It was this day when Pt.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM to create incremental value for stakeholders with a centralized competency centre

MUMBAI: BIG FM has successfully set up a skills-based competency centre at Indore.read more

News
Indigo FM to go live from Grammy Awards

MUMBAI: The stage is set for an incredible Grammy Awards Ceremony and to help listeners catch up read more

top# 5 articles

1
Guru’s 'Lahore' at No. 17 on Billboard Top 25

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa has made his mark in the Indian music industry with his independent singles like Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani and Suit Suit...read more

2
World Sacred Spirit Festival to start on 15 February

MUMBAI: The World Sacred Spirit Festival (WSSF) is set to enthrall music aficionados with its eleventh edition at the Mehrangarh Fort here from 15-18...read more

3
'Glad to see tabla making inroads into global music scene'

MUMBAI: Many remember him from the popular 1990s ‘Wah Ustaad commercial of Taj Tea where as a young boy, he sits alongside Ustad Zakir Hussain,...read more

4
Amitabh Bhattacharya thrilled over first live performance

MUMBAI: Popular lyricist and singer Amitabh Bhattacharya says the Bollywood Music Project here marked the first time that he performed live, and he...read more

5
People fail to know 'social media etiquettes: RJ Malishka on MTV Troll Police

MUMBAI: Trolls are commonly seen on social media today. But the one who goes through it understands the feeling of being trolled. Also stated as...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group