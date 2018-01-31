Lionel Richie announces 2018 UK tour

MUMBAI: Singer Lionel Richie is set to return to the UK to play in places he has never visited before.

The All Night Long hitmaker last toured the UK in the summer last year, reports thesun.co.uk.

Richie will be visiting places like Scarborough in North East England on 19 June and Hove's 1st Central County Ground in East Sussex. He also has two dates at London's Hampton Court Palace Festival on 5 June and 6 June, for what will be his only London shows of 2018.

"I've been missing the UK and can't wait to make my long awaited return and to see parts of the country I've never made it out to before. The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric, so I look forward to singing along with them soon," said Richie.

(Source: IANS)