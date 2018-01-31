I am a great admirer of Yo Yo Honey Singh: Navraj Hans

MUMBAI: Born to a legend, Padmashri Hans Raj Hans, one might think music was Navraj Hans first choice, but it wasn’t like that. “Although the atmosphere was of music at home and we heard some quality music, I never wanted to be a singer. But slowly I developed interest and started singing,” said Navraj Hans.

Hans Raj Hans, known for his high-energy live performances and some rocking songs sung by him, even in Bollywood, has a strong foundation in folk singing. It is almost evident that Navraj Hans took his formal training in singing from his father. He said, “Yes I learnt from him, however singing is a small part of what all I have learn from him. He is my star, my guru and has greatest influence on me. I observe him the way he interacts with the audience when he is performing live, and it is very inspiring. He has also taught me tehzeeb, especially towards seniors. Apart from being an amazing singer, he is a great speaker too, because he is extremely well read.”

Navraj is also married to the superstar Daler Mehndi’s daughter and thus has seen this star up, close and personal too. “My father in law too is an amazing performer, so every time I meet him I learn something new,” he added.

Navraj has sung many hit songs for Bollywood films, however this time it is special as he is singing a song that has been sung by his father. Navraj Hans is the voice behind Chhote Chhote Peg from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety along with Neha Kakkar and music by Yo Yo Honey Singh.

“The song Chhote Chhote Peg was earlier in the film Bichhoo, starring Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerjee. But Honey Singh has given the song a completely different sound and it suits the demand of the current generation. It was great fun working with him and I am great admirer of him and his work,” said Navraj.

The multifaceted is a known face in Punjabi film industry. He is also singer who has sung in Hindi and Punjabi both languages and many wouldn’t know but he is a cricketer too. He has been a district level player before beginning with the entertainment industry journey.

When asked what he enjoys the most acting, singing or playing cricket, he promptly replied, “I love performing ‘live’ the most.”

It is quite a challenge to hold a standing, considering the influx of new singers every day, but Navraj Hans is confident.

“I understand the character and situation of the song before I sing. If it’s a Punjabi song, my folk singing influence is of great help and if it is a Hindi song I sing like a playback singer. Also, I pay attention on whom the song is to be picturised, like when I sang for Tiger Shroff my approach was different, when I sang for some other actor the approach will be different,” said the Jatt Jaguar singer.

He has starred in many successful Punjabi films, but as fare as Bollywood is concerned, he says “I am waiting for the right content, I don’t want to take anything that comes my way. Even with my songs, I have not sung every song that has come my way. I choose and pick." He has sung Tutak Tutak Tutiya from Rail Gaddi, Raj Karega Khalsa from Flying Jatt and Jatt Jaguar from Anil Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor starrer Mubakaran.

While recording for Chhote Chhote Peg he said, “It was super fun and considering the response and likes we have received, confirms that young audience have loved the song.”

After listening to the song, we can say too it is a bonafide party anthem. In case you have missed it, view the song below: