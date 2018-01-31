Changed behaviour best apology for infidelity: Jay-Z

MUMBAI: Rapper Jay-Z, who has not been particularly loyal to wife and singer Beyonce Knowles, says they chose to fight for their love instead of parting ways.

Moving past their marriage issues, Jay-Z and Beyonce have been putting on united front at public events. They even attended the 2018 Grammy Awards with daughter Blue Ivy.

Jay-Z believes the best way to apologise for infidelity is to have "changed behaviour", reports aceshowbiz.com.

His infidelity became an inspiration for Beyonce's 2016 visual album Lemonade as well as for his own latest album 4:44. He says his marriage was worth fighting for, for his children, family and his love for his wife.

"If you haven't experienced love and you don't understand it, if you don't have the tools to move forward, then you are going to have complications. Period," said Jay-Z.

"You can either address it, or you can pretend until it blows up at some point, and for us, we chose to fight for our love, for our family, to give our kids a different outcome, to break that cycle. And for black men and women, to see a different outcome," he added.

Giving an advice to other men on how to respond to their own infidelity, Jay-Z said: "The best apology is changed behaviour."

(Source: IANS)