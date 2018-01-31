Bruno Mars' choreographer loves his moves

MUMBAI: Bruno Mars' choreographer says the Grammy Award winning singer is hands-on with his energetic and smooth routines.

Phil Tayag has worked with Mars a lot over the years, and they have pushed each other to beat their previous collaborations with every new effort, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Tayag told MTV News: "I've got to let everyone know this: Bruno, he's a dancer. He is an all-around entertainer, and I never want anybody to get confused, because I am this choreographer, that I'm just going somewhere in the studio by myself and creating all of this choreography on my own and then just teaching it to Bruno."

Tayag has worked with the Locked Out Of Heaven singer a number of times, most recently on the Finesse remix with Cardi B, and on his 24K Magic world tour.

The dancer said Mars is always keen to work as a team and be as involved as possible in the creative process that comes with putting together a memorable routine.

"He is very involved in all aspects of what he does when it comes to music production and everything. So it's the same with dancing and creating and choreographing - super involved."

(Source: IANS)