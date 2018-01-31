RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Jan 2018 18:18 |  By RnMTeam

'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' recreated for 'Hate Story 4'

MUMBAI: The famous Aashiq Banaya Aapne song from the 2005 film gets a new version for Vishal Pandya’s upcoming release Hate Story 4.

Composed by the master of recreative songs Tanishq Bagchi, the song is sung by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and penned by Manoj Muntashir. Neha Kakkar’s sensual voice suits Urvashi Rautela well, who is featured in the track.

The feel of the song is kept same as that of the original one. Tanishq has added few lyrics to the song, giving a contemporary touch to it.

Beats to the track have marked up a major difference with a few additional lyrics. While Urvashi Rautela’s alluring dance moves will slay you to watch the track.

Click here to view the track

Hate Story 4, is starring Urvashi Rautela, Vivan Bhathena, Karan Wahi and Ihana Dhillon in the lead roles is set to hit theatres on 9 March 2018.

Tags
T-Series Aashiq Banaya Aapne Cover Version Himesh Reshammiya Neha Kakkar Urvashi Rautela Vishal Pandya Vivan Bhathena Karan Wahi
Related news
News | 31 Jan 2018

I am a great admirer of Yo Yo Honey Singh: Navraj Hans

MUMBAI: Born to a legend, Padmashri Hans Raj Hans, one might think music was Navraj Hans first choice, but it wasn’t like that. “Although the atmosphere was of music at home and we heard some quality music, I never wanted to be a singer.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2018

Guru’s 'Lahore' at No. 17 on Billboard Top 25

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa has made his mark in the Indian music industry with his independent singles like Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani and Suit Suit finding their way into Bollywood projects. Now, the Punjabi star has made waves in the international circuit too.

read more
News | 27 Jan 2018

Cover version of 'Gazab Ka Hai Din' will get you nostalgic

MUMBAI: T-Series releases Gazab Ka Hai Din, a romantic track from an up-coming movie Dil Juunglee. Jubin Nautiyal and Prakriti Kakar have sung the track while music and lyrics have been rendered by Tanishk Bagchi.

read more
News | 24 Jan 2018

Jassi Gill and Badshah's much awaited 'Dill Ton Blacck' is out

MUMBAI: It was just December when the trio Jassi Gill, B Praak and Jaani gave a hit number Guitar Sikhda which is topping the charts in the Punjabi music industry. The three are back with a new song Dill Ton Blacck, also featuring the rockstar Badshah.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2018

The word 'Coca-Cola' rhymed with one of my lyrical lines: Tony Kakkar on 'Coca Cola Tu'

MUMBAI: Tony Kakkar’s Desi Music Factory had released Coca Cola Tu, a romantic track featuring Young Desi and it has caught the attention of many. The track has been well appreciated by the audience as it’s crossed 13 million views in just four days.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TAAQademy and Machani Ananda associate to confluence entrepreneurs and musicians

MUMBAI: Machani Ananda and TAAQademy collaborated to dedicate 'Sounds of Success' to eread more

News
New label to promote electronic dance music

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and Tencent Music Entertainment Group on Wednesday announced thread more

News
Indie Music Label collaborates with Sony to promote Pop Music

MUMBAI: 2018 will see some strategic partnerships for Indie Music Label and the first in the yearead more

News
Amazon Prime Music and Sony Music collaborate to bring on-demand, ad-free music

MUMBAI: After a successful collaboration with two Indian music labels Zee Music Company and Sareread more

News
BIG FM announced top 10 finalists of Benadryl Big Golden Voice Season 5

MUMBAI: BIG FM’s on-air singing talent hunt Benadryl BIG Golden Voice has successfully reached tread more

top# 5 articles

1
The song 'Man Ke' is to give hope for exam stressed students; Paroma Dasgupta

MUMBAI: In today’s time when there is a party or romantic song being produced every single day, Paroma Dasgupta’s new song Man Ke speaks for the...read more

2
Loved shooting 'Whatta Man' with Bruno Mars: Mallika

MUMBAI: Actress Mallika Sherawat has congratulated singer Bruno Mars for winning the Record of the Year honour at the 60th Grammy Awards ceremony...read more

3
World Sacred Spirit Festival to start on 15 February

MUMBAI: The World Sacred Spirit Festival (WSSF) is set to enthrall music aficionados with its eleventh edition at the Mehrangarh Fort here from 15-18...read more

4
Rising Star 2 gets 'Tutari'; a moment of recognition

MUMBAI: Colors unique singing reality show with a never seen concept of live on Indian television is winning hearts in the second season too....read more

5
Justin Timberlake to headline BRIT Awards

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Timberlake will next month headline the BRIT Awards, 15 years after the moment he performed a duet with Kylie Minogue on the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group