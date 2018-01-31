'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' recreated for 'Hate Story 4'

MUMBAI: The famous Aashiq Banaya Aapne song from the 2005 film gets a new version for Vishal Pandya’s upcoming release Hate Story 4.

Composed by the master of recreative songs Tanishq Bagchi, the song is sung by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and penned by Manoj Muntashir. Neha Kakkar’s sensual voice suits Urvashi Rautela well, who is featured in the track.

The feel of the song is kept same as that of the original one. Tanishq has added few lyrics to the song, giving a contemporary touch to it.

Beats to the track have marked up a major difference with a few additional lyrics. While Urvashi Rautela’s alluring dance moves will slay you to watch the track.

Click here to view the track

Hate Story 4, is starring Urvashi Rautela, Vivan Bhathena, Karan Wahi and Ihana Dhillon in the lead roles is set to hit theatres on 9 March 2018.