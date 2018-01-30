RadioandMusic
Sam Smith was nervous about performing at Grammys

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith felt nervous about performing at the Grammy Awards, but he was also excited about taking to the stage.

"Singing in front of people is still nerve-racking. Yeah, it is. It's mad," he said. 

Meanwhile, Smith, 25, has also showed his support for the Time's Up initiative and for the musical gala, he accessorised his green suit with a white rose and spoke of his belief that the world "needs" equality for "absolutely everyone", reports eonline.com.

"I hope we get better. And I just hope we keep striving forward towards equality for absolutely everyone and every situation across the board. Being a gay man, we need that as a community. And the world needs it now," he said. 

(Source: IANS)

