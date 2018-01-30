RadioandMusic
News |  30 Jan 2018

Justin Timberlake to headline BRIT Awards

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Timberlake will next month headline the BRIT Awards, 15 years after the moment he performed a duet with Kylie Minogue on the stage.

Timberlake, a former *NSYNC singer, had famously felt Minogue's derriere on stage as they sang the latter's Rapture.

The ceremony, on 21 February, will be one of his two high-profile gigs this year, along with the Super Bowl half-time performance in the US, ahead of the release of his album Man Of The Woods, reports The Sun.

"Justin went down in Brits folklore after his duet with Kylie in 2003 so he will always be synonymous with the Brits. He will be performing alone this time," a source said.

The BRIT Awards will be aired in India on Vh1 on 26 February.

(Source: IANS)

