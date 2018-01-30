RadioandMusic
News |  30 Jan 2018 19:08 |  By RnMTeam

Faridkot mesmerized the audience at Red Bull Music New Delhi

MUMBAI: Delhi-based pop band Faridkot performed at Red Bull Music New Delhi at Gargi College New Delhi on 29 January. For their first show of the year, the band played on the Red Bull Music Tour Bus, which was also the travelling gig machine’s first stop of 2018.

Faridkot played an extremely memorable set, which included some covers, as well as some of their most popular songs, including Laila, Bijli, Banjare, Suno, and Laparwah, amongst others. The band witnessed almost 2000 fans who were enjoying their tunes. Faridkot draws itself from sufi influences and has been titled as ‘confused pop’ by the band themselves.

The next Red Bull show will see Bangalore based folk band The Raghu Dixit Project and Mumbai based singer songwriters Mali and Tejas in Mumbai. The Raghu Dixit Project would be held at at K.J. Somaiya College of Engineering, on 9 February.

