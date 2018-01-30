RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  30 Jan 2018 12:00 |  By RnMTeam

Elton John 'always loved' Miley Cyrus because she's 'feisty'

MUMBAI: Veteran musician Elton John was delighted to perform with "feisty" singer Miley Cyrus at the Grammy Awards because he's always been a fan.

John, 70, took to the stage at the Grammy Awards in New York's Madison Square Garden on Monday with the Wrecking Ball  hitmaker for a duet on his classic single Tiny Dancer and he admitted the Cyrus, 25, was top of his list for a collaboration, reports eonline.com.

"I've always loved her. I like those are my kind of women. I like my women to be strong, and I like my women to be feisty, and she's certainly all that, and she can sing. So it's great to finally be able to work with her," he said. 

(Source: IANS)

