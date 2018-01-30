Amitabh Bhattacharya thrilled over first live performance

MUMBAI: Popular lyricist and singer Amitabh Bhattacharya says the Bollywood Music Project here marked the first time that he performed live, and he was pleased by the experience.

The two-day Delhi edition of the Gaana Bollywood Music Project, a music fest focussed on Bollywood, concluded at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium grounds here on January 28.

Bhattacharya said in a statement: "It was my first live performance and I glad and that I did it on the stage Gaana Bollywood Music Project. It is a very unique festival specially curated for Bollywood music lovers.

"It was an ideal platform to do by first live performance. I performed on some of my favourite songs and also curated a special musical act for all the music lovers in Delhi. The response from the audience was very pleasing."

Bhattacharya sang tracks like Iktara, Channa Mereya, Zehnaseeb and Bulleya.

Names like Vishal Bhardwaj, Benny Dayal and Funktuation ft. The Horn Flakes, Richa Sharma and more took the stage on the second day of the gala, curated by Event Capital (a Laqshya Media Group Company) and TM Talent Management.

Day 1 saw singers like Farhan Live, Sachin Jigar, Guru Randhawa and Meghna Mishra.

Event Capital CEO Swaroop Banerjee said: "We thought Bollywood Music Project had found its home in Mumbai, but the love Delhi has shown this season is phenomenal."

TM Talent Management Founder Tarsame Mittal added: "The response from the audience has been very pleasing. We are now looking forward to bigger and better shows in the future."

