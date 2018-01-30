RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Jan 2018 11:28 |  By RnMTeam

Amitabh Bhattacharya thrilled over first live performance

MUMBAI: Popular lyricist and singer Amitabh Bhattacharya says the Bollywood Music Project here marked the first time that he performed live, and he was pleased by the experience.

The two-day Delhi edition of the Gaana Bollywood Music Project, a music fest focussed on Bollywood, concluded at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium grounds here on January 28.

Bhattacharya said in a statement: "It was my first live performance and I glad and that I did it on the stage Gaana Bollywood Music Project. It is a very unique festival specially curated for Bollywood music lovers.

"It was an ideal platform to do by first live performance. I performed on some of my favourite songs and also curated a special musical act for all the music lovers in Delhi. The response from the audience was very pleasing."

Bhattacharya sang tracks like Iktara, Channa Mereya, Zehnaseeb and Bulleya.

Names like Vishal Bhardwaj, Benny Dayal and Funktuation ft. The Horn Flakes, Richa Sharma and more took the stage on the second day of the gala, curated by Event Capital (a Laqshya Media Group Company) and TM Talent Management.

Day 1 saw singers like Farhan Live, Sachin Jigar, Guru Randhawa and Meghna Mishra.

Event Capital CEO Swaroop Banerjee said: "We thought Bollywood Music Project had found its home in Mumbai, but the love Delhi has shown this season is phenomenal."

TM Talent Management  Founder Tarsame Mittal added: "The response from the audience has been very pleasing. We are now looking forward to bigger and better shows in the future."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Bollywood Music Project Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Iktara Channa Mereya Zehnaseeb Bulleya Farhan Live Sachin Jigar Guru Randhawa Meghna Mishra Tarsame Mittal Vishal Bhardwaj Benny Dayal FunktuaTion Richa Sharma Swaroop Banerjee
Related news
News | 29 Jan 2018

Sony Music's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' bags maximum awards at Mirchi Music Awards 2018

MUMBAI: A movie is seen nominated under various categories but the same movie itself winning awards in different categories is something rare.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2018

'Jagga Jasoos' bags maximum music awards at 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards

MUMBAI: The most glamorous award ceremony of Bollywood industry, Filmfare announced its winners on Sunday. The event did not just award the best of all categories, but appreciated the makers for their outstanding work and motivated the industry to keep working better each day.

read more
News | 18 Jan 2018

Filmfare 2018 announces music nominations

MUMBAI: The 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 nominations are finally out. This time the nominations have the most exciting artiste in these categories - Best Music Album, Best Lyrics, Best Playback Singer (Male), Best Playback Singer (Female) and Best Background Score.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2018

Indian airline turns Benny Dayal's journey sour

MUMBAI: Some experiences can be bitter and a recent airline trip did turn out to be such for singer Benny Dayal. The Badtameez Dil singer was on his way to Chennai from Kochi when everything went wrong.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2018

Was always confident about becoming singer: Benny

MUMBAI: Benny Dayal, known for hit tracks like Badtameez Dil and Let's Nacho, says he was confident about becoming a singer.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM announced top 10 finalists of Benadryl Big Golden Voice Season 5

MUMBAI: BIG FM’s on-air singing talent hunt Benadryl BIG Golden Voice has successfully reached tread more

News
BARC Week 3: 9XM and 9X Jalwa rise

MUMBAI: In week 3 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

News
Radio stations celebrate Republic Day in a unique way

MUMBAI: We are well aware of the importance of Republic Day. It was this day when Pt.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM to create incremental value for stakeholders with a centralized competency centre

MUMBAI: BIG FM has successfully set up a skills-based competency centre at Indore.read more

News
Indigo FM to go live from Grammy Awards

MUMBAI: The stage is set for an incredible Grammy Awards Ceremony and to help listeners catch up read more

top# 5 articles

1
Amitabh Bhattacharya thrilled over first live performance

MUMBAI: Popular lyricist and singer Amitabh Bhattacharya says the Bollywood Music Project here marked the first time that he performed live, and he...read more

2
Sam Smith was nervous about performing at Grammys

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith felt nervous about performing at the Grammy Awards, but he was also excited about taking to the stage."Singing in front of...read more

3
Elton John 'always loved' Miley Cyrus because she's 'feisty'

MUMBAI: Veteran musician Elton John was delighted to perform with "feisty" singer Miley Cyrus at the Grammy Awards because he's always been a fan....read more

4
Yo Yo soon to feature in a music video

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s favourite singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh who’s back in the industry with two hit numbers, is working on a surprise for his fans...read more

5
Pink angry over women need to 'step up' comment

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer Pink penned an angry note after the Recording Academy said women in music need to "step up".Pink took the stage...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group