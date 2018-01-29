RadioandMusic
29 Jan 2018

Yo Yo soon to feature in a music video

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s favourite singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh who’s back in the industry with two hit numbers, is working on a surprise for his fans. Since his comeback, we have been dancing on his tunes and now Yo Yo will soon be seen featuring in music videos.

He recently took it to Instagram and uploaded a video of him getting fitness training. It is the fan’s love that is getting him back to music videos with a promise to release within few months.

The singer is working hard for his fans, sweating it out. Check the video below:

In the past we have moved on the hit tunes of Honey Singh like Blue Eyes, Love Dose, Dheere Dheere and has been loved by all. An excitement is buzzing around as to what new the hitmaker is planning for his fans.

Recently, Yo Yo gave two hit songs from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He made sure that he does not go unnoticed by creating two remarkable songs Chote Chote Peg and Dil Chori.

Observing Yo Yo Honey Singh’s songs, the music scenario of 2018 will turn out to be one of the best years till date.

