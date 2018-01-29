RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Jan 2018 12:23 |  By RnMTeam

Time's Up: Celebs say with roses, speeches, acts at Grammys

MUMBAI: A white rose lay atop the piano as Elton John performed, Janelle Monae delivered an impassioned speech and a host of celebrities flaunted either white ensembles or white roses at the 60th Grammy Awards in support of the Time's Up movement against sexual harassment.

John, who performed Tiny Dancer with Miley Cyrus, made a subtle but powerful acknowledgment to the Time's Up movement, with the white rose on the piano.

Anna Kendrick, who introduced John, also wore a white rose on her coat.

Lady Gaga was another artiste who sneaked in the two words ‘Time's Up’ in the midst of her performance of Joanne, which she dedicated to her father's late sister. Gaga, who performed with Mark Ronson, played a piano which was decked with giant white angel wings.

Monae, ahead of a rousing act by Kesha, spoke up for Time's Up, the movement founded to fight against sexual harassment and abuse since allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and other notable men in the industry emerged.

"Tonight, I am proud to stand in solidarity as not just an artiste, but a young woman, with my fellow sisters in this room who make up the music industry -- artists, writers, assistants, publicists, CEOs, producers, engineers, and women from all sectors of the business," she said, flaunting a Time's Up pin.

"We are also daughters, wives, mothers, sisters, and human beings. To those who would dare try and silence us, we offer you two words: Time's Up. We say Time's Up for pay inequality, discrimination or harassment of any kind, and the abuse of power."

Pointing at the existence of these evils in the music industry too, Monae said: "It's not just going on in Hollywood, or in Washington, it's right here in our industry as well. And just as we have the just as we have the power to shape culture, we also have the power to undo the culture that does not serve us well.

"So, let's work together, women and men, as a united music industry committed to creating more safe work environments, equal pay, and access for all women."

Kesha, dressed in white, then performed Praying. She was joined by Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels and Andra Day, all of whom wore pristine white in support of the movement that has been the centre of attention at award galas this season.

The Grammy Awards red carpet too saw celebrities like Nick Jonas, Sam Smith, Sarah Silverman, Rita Ora, Cardi B and many more wore white roses as a show of support for Time's Up.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Rita Ora Cardi B Nick Jonas Sam Smith Elton John Janelle Monae Miley Cyrus Anna Kendrick Joanne Lady Gaga Harvey Weinstein Praying Bebe Rexha Cyndi Lauper Camila Cabello Julia Michaels Andra Day
Related news
News | 29 Jan 2018

Bruno Mars wins Song of The Year at 60th Grammy Awards

MUMBAI: Star performer Bruno Mars' single That's What I Like won the Song of the Year honour at the 60th Grammy Awards here.

read more
News | 27 Jan 2018

Rita Ora says 'Fifty Shades Freed' is darker

MUMBAI: Singer Rita Ora, who stars as Mia in Fifty Shades franchise, says Fifty Shades Freed will feature plenty of heart-stopping scenes.

read more
News | 27 Jan 2018

Near death experience caused Elton John to retire

MUMBAI: Veteran musician Elton John, who announced his retirement from showbiz earlier this week, says that it was his brush with death experience which made him do so.

read more
News | 25 Jan 2018

Elton John plans 'to retire from touring'

MUMBAI:  Elton John is reportedly set to retire from touring.The 70-year-old singer-songwriter - who has suffered with poor health in recent years - is poised to walk away from touring the globe after 50 years and one final world tour, reports

read more
nick
News | 24 Jan 2018

Nick Jonas always carries a suit

MUMBAI: American pop star Nick Jonas says he always travels with a suit just in case he needs to wear one.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 3: 9XM and 9X Jalwa rise

MUMBAI: In week 3 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

News
Radio stations celebrate Republic Day in a unique way

MUMBAI: We are well aware of the importance of Republic Day. It was this day when Pt.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM to create incremental value for stakeholders with a centralized competency centre

MUMBAI: BIG FM has successfully set up a skills-based competency centre at Indore.read more

News
Indigo FM to go live from Grammy Awards

MUMBAI: The stage is set for an incredible Grammy Awards Ceremony and to help listeners catch up read more

Financials
Shemaroo numbers improve for third quarter, digital revenue increases
,

BENGALURU: Indian integrated media content house Shemaroo Entertainment Limited (Shemaroo) reporread more

top# 5 articles

1
Laxmi Bomb creates 'U Cypher' title track

MUMBAI: E-Sports championship, U Cypher with MTV launched a week ago, and it’s already taken the country by storm. With exciting games, characters...read more

2
Fergie takes son to show's set

MUMBAI: Singer Fergie took her four-year-old son Axl Jack with her while she filmed for her new singing show The Four.The Life Goes On singer shared...read more

3
Craig David wants to perform at royal wedding

MUMBAI: Musician Craig David says he would be "honoured" to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19.David had earlier revealed...read more

4
Time's Up: Celebs say with roses, speeches, acts at Grammys

MUMBAI: A white rose lay atop the piano as Elton John performed, Janelle Monae delivered an impassioned speech and a host of celebrities flaunted...read more

5
'Nakhra Nawabi' crosses 20 million views

MUMBAI: A new song Nakhra Nawabi from Dr Zeus album Global Injection released a week ago under BeingU Music. The track sung by Zora Randhawa with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group