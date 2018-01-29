Time's Up: Celebs say with roses, speeches, acts at Grammys

MUMBAI: A white rose lay atop the piano as Elton John performed, Janelle Monae delivered an impassioned speech and a host of celebrities flaunted either white ensembles or white roses at the 60th Grammy Awards in support of the Time's Up movement against sexual harassment.

John, who performed Tiny Dancer with Miley Cyrus, made a subtle but powerful acknowledgment to the Time's Up movement, with the white rose on the piano.

Anna Kendrick, who introduced John, also wore a white rose on her coat.

Lady Gaga was another artiste who sneaked in the two words ‘Time's Up’ in the midst of her performance of Joanne, which she dedicated to her father's late sister. Gaga, who performed with Mark Ronson, played a piano which was decked with giant white angel wings.

Monae, ahead of a rousing act by Kesha, spoke up for Time's Up, the movement founded to fight against sexual harassment and abuse since allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and other notable men in the industry emerged.

"Tonight, I am proud to stand in solidarity as not just an artiste, but a young woman, with my fellow sisters in this room who make up the music industry -- artists, writers, assistants, publicists, CEOs, producers, engineers, and women from all sectors of the business," she said, flaunting a Time's Up pin.

"We are also daughters, wives, mothers, sisters, and human beings. To those who would dare try and silence us, we offer you two words: Time's Up. We say Time's Up for pay inequality, discrimination or harassment of any kind, and the abuse of power."

Pointing at the existence of these evils in the music industry too, Monae said: "It's not just going on in Hollywood, or in Washington, it's right here in our industry as well. And just as we have the just as we have the power to shape culture, we also have the power to undo the culture that does not serve us well.

"So, let's work together, women and men, as a united music industry committed to creating more safe work environments, equal pay, and access for all women."

Kesha, dressed in white, then performed Praying. She was joined by Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels and Andra Day, all of whom wore pristine white in support of the movement that has been the centre of attention at award galas this season.

The Grammy Awards red carpet too saw celebrities like Nick Jonas, Sam Smith, Sarah Silverman, Rita Ora, Cardi B and many more wore white roses as a show of support for Time's Up.

(Source: IANS)