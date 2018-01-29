RadioandMusic
News |  29 Jan 2018 16:41 |  By RnMTeam

Sony Music's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' bags maximum awards at Mirchi Music Awards 2018

MUMBAI: A movie is seen nominated under various categories but the same movie itself winning awards in different categories is something rare. Sony Music got under limelight at the Mirchi Music Awards 2018 eve.It was a moment of pride for the team to bag awards in different categories for the same film.  Imtiaz Ali’s 2017 hit Jab Harry Met Sejal received five awards at Mirchi Music Awards 2018. The categories are as follows:

Song of the Year: Hawayein
Film: Jab Harry Met Sejal

Album of the Year: Jab Harry Met Sejal

Male Vocalist of the Year: Arijit Singh
Song: Hawayein
Film: Jab Harry Met Sejal

Music Composer of the Year: Pritam Chakraborty
Song: Hawayein
Film: Jab Harry Met Sejal

Lyricist of the Year: Irshad Kamil
Song: Hawayein
Film: Jab Harry Met Sejal

The soothing track Hawayein won many accolades and today has streamed over 200+ million.

The album is among the top song on the charts globally as the label Sony Music left no stone unturned with its innovative marketing strategy.

Commenting on the win, Sony Music India Marketing Director Sanujeet Bhujabal, says, “This is a  huge win for the music of Jab Harry Met Sejal. This was a dream team to work with the magic of Shah Rukh Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Pritam, Irshad Kamil, Arijit Singh and Red Chillies. We thank everyone in this journey and we hope to make many more such memorable hits.”

The label also won Raag Based Song of the Year for the song Sunn Bhavara from Mani Ratnam’s Ok Jaanu.

Below is the list of winners at The Mirchi Music Awards 2018

Female Vocalist of the Year: Shreya Ghoshal
Song: Thodi Der
Film: Half Girlfriend

Lifetime Achievement Award: Bappi Lahiri

Royal Stag Make It Large Award: Ayushmann Khurrana

Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year: Asit Tripathy
Song: Tu Banja Gali Benaras Ki
Film: Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana

Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year: Meghna Mishra
Song: Main Kaun Hoon
Film: Secret Superstar

Upcoming Music Composer of the Year: J.A.M 8
Song: Zaalima
Film: Raees

Upcoming Lyricist of the Year: Santanu Ghatak
Song: Rafu
Film: Tumhari Sulu

Indi Pop Song of the Year: Man Marziyan
Album: Man Marziyan

Best Song Producer (Programming and Arranging): Clinton Cerejo and Hitesh Sonik

Song: Julia
Film: Rangoon

Best Song Engineer (Recording and Mixing): Bhaskar Sharma ,Chakir Hussain and Praveen Murlidhar
Song: Darmiyan
Album: Darmiyan (Single)

Best Background Score: Vishal Bhardwaj
Film: Rangoon

Listeners' Choice Song of the Year: Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga
Film: Half Girlfriend

Listeners' Choice Album of the Year
Film: Jagga Jasoos

