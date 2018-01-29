Sony Music's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' bags maximum awards at Mirchi Music Awards 2018

MUMBAI: A movie is seen nominated under various categories but the same movie itself winning awards in different categories is something rare. Sony Music got under limelight at the Mirchi Music Awards 2018 eve.It was a moment of pride for the team to bag awards in different categories for the same film. Imtiaz Ali’s 2017 hit Jab Harry Met Sejal received five awards at Mirchi Music Awards 2018. The categories are as follows:

Song of the Year: Hawayein

Album of the Year: Jab Harry Met Sejal



Male Vocalist of the Year: Arijit Singh

Music Composer of the Year: Pritam Chakraborty

Lyricist of the Year: Irshad Kamil

The soothing track Hawayein won many accolades and today has streamed over 200+ million.

The album is among the top song on the charts globally as the label Sony Music left no stone unturned with its innovative marketing strategy.

Commenting on the win, Sony Music India Marketing Director Sanujeet Bhujabal, says, “This is a huge win for the music of Jab Harry Met Sejal. This was a dream team to work with the magic of Shah Rukh Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Pritam, Irshad Kamil, Arijit Singh and Red Chillies. We thank everyone in this journey and we hope to make many more such memorable hits.”

The label also won Raag Based Song of the Year for the song Sunn Bhavara from Mani Ratnam’s Ok Jaanu.

Below is the list of winners at The Mirchi Music Awards 2018

Female Vocalist of the Year: Shreya Ghoshal

Song: Thodi Der

Film: Half Girlfriend

Lifetime Achievement Award: Bappi Lahiri



Royal Stag Make It Large Award: Ayushmann Khurrana



Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year: Asit Tripathy

Song: Tu Banja Gali Benaras Ki

Film: Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana



Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year: Meghna Mishra

Song: Main Kaun Hoon

Film: Secret Superstar



Upcoming Music Composer of the Year: J.A.M 8

Song: Zaalima

Film: Raees



Upcoming Lyricist of the Year: Santanu Ghatak

Song: Rafu

Film: Tumhari Sulu



Indi Pop Song of the Year: Man Marziyan

Album: Man Marziyan

Best Song Producer (Programming and Arranging): Clinton Cerejo and Hitesh Sonik

Song: Julia

Film: Rangoon

Best Song Engineer (Recording and Mixing): Bhaskar Sharma ,Chakir Hussain and Praveen Murlidhar

Song: Darmiyan

Album: Darmiyan (Single)

Best Background Score: Vishal Bhardwaj

Film: Rangoon

Listeners' Choice Song of the Year: Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga

Film: Half Girlfriend

Listeners' Choice Album of the Year

Film: Jagga Jasoos