RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Jan 2018 18:16 |  By RnMTeam

Ravi Shankar, Rahman amazing musicians: Austrian composer

MUMBAI: The talent of Indian music legends like sitar maestro Ravi Shankar and composer AR Rahman must be known the world over, says Austrian musician, composer, producer and DJ Parov Stelar, who is set to perform in India for the first time next month.

Known as one of the pioneers of electro swing, Stelar has worked with international artistes like Lana Del Rey, Bryan Ferry and Lady Gaga for different projects. And he finds Rahman and the late Ravi Shankar's works "amazing".

Looking forward to his gig at the SulaFest in Nashik, Maharashtra, Stelar -- whose real name is Marcus Fureder -- admits he doesn't know much about Indian music, but knows about Rahman and Shankar.

"They are just so big that everybody knows them or at least should know them. Amazing musicians," Stelar told IANS in an email interview.

Asked if he would like to collaborate with any Indian musicians, Stelar expressed interest in roping in vocalists.

"I always love to collaborate with new artistes, especially with vocalists who have something special that I feel for new songs. It doesn't matter where they come from or how old they are, it just matters that I feel that they work for a certain track," said Stelar, who knows a bit about India through his family members who are fans of yoga.

"There are so many positive effects of Indian meditation practices. What also comes to mind is Hinduism, a very fascinating religion. We cannot wait to enjoy some of your specialties. India is such a big country with so many different landscapes and styles, it is hard to imagine. Austria, where we are from, has 5 million people," the 43-year-old artiste said.

At most music fests in India, international artistes try to add Indian elements to their performances -- like DJ Dyro from Netherlands played the track Kundi Mat Khadkao Raja in his last set in 2016.

Does Stelar have something special planned for the crowd at Sula Vineyards?

He said: "I think we only have one hour, so we want to make sure that we will play the best possible selection of songs. It's not always easy and there might be people who would have preferred a different song. However, rest assured, there will be new songs as well as many Parov Stelar classics."

With a number of genres emerging in the music world, does he get confused?

"I know it's crazy, but music is diverse and somehow you need to describe a style of music. That's why it has become what it is. It's great that so many people are developing new styles of music, that keeps it interesting. Stopping that wouldn't be good for the world of music," said Stelar, whose musical style is based on a combination of jazz, house, electro and pop, but he has lately been venturing into other styles and experimenting more.

"I never put myself just into one style of music. I realize that electro swing was the kind of sound which made Parov Stelar famous and I feel honoured and grateful for that. However, over the last 15 years, I produced many albums with various styles - some not even close to Electro Swing," added Stelar.

Having performed at some of Europe's biggest music events including Zurich Open Air, Rock Werchter and Glastonbury, he credits "variation" as the key to his production.

"It gives me the freedom I need to work, but this is different for every artist. There is no particular key to success."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ravi Shankar AR Rahman Parov Stelar Lana Del Rey Bryan Ferry Lady Gaga SulaFest Stelar Marcus Fureder DJ DYRO
Related news
News | 29 Jan 2018

Time's Up: Celebs say with roses, speeches, acts at Grammys

MUMBAI: A white rose lay atop the piano as Elton John performed, Janelle Monae delivered an impassioned speech and a host of celebrities flaunted either white ensembles or white roses at the 60th Grammy Awards in support of the Time's Up movement against sexual harassment.

read more
News | 25 Jan 2018

The only thing that works is 'honesty' and 'hard work': GRAIN

MUMBAI: Independent music scene may look like the latest buzz word to the youngsters stepping into the music festivals world, but it has been around for a very long time and given the Indian music industry some of the finest artistes. One such artiste is Gaurav Raina best known as GRAIN.

read more
News | 18 Jan 2018

Filmfare 2018 announces music nominations

MUMBAI: The 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 nominations are finally out. This time the nominations have the most exciting artiste in these categories - Best Music Album, Best Lyrics, Best Playback Singer (Male), Best Playback Singer (Female) and Best Background Score.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2018

Was always confident about becoming singer: Benny

MUMBAI: Benny Dayal, known for hit tracks like Badtameez Dil and Let's Nacho, says he was confident about becoming a singer.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2018

We would like to taste some tarka dal: Gypsy Hill on India visit

MUMBAI: Gypsy Hill, a band formed by two London based DJs would be performing at the SulaFest this year. The seven people band that was formed originally by only two DJs, DJ Kobayashi and DJ Herbert Newbert, soon came to be known for their high octane performances.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 3: 9XM and 9X Jalwa rise

MUMBAI: In week 3 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

News
Radio stations celebrate Republic Day in a unique way

MUMBAI: We are well aware of the importance of Republic Day. It was this day when Pt.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM to create incremental value for stakeholders with a centralized competency centre

MUMBAI: BIG FM has successfully set up a skills-based competency centre at Indore.read more

News
Indigo FM to go live from Grammy Awards

MUMBAI: The stage is set for an incredible Grammy Awards Ceremony and to help listeners catch up read more

Financials
Shemaroo numbers improve for third quarter, digital revenue increases
,

BENGALURU: Indian integrated media content house Shemaroo Entertainment Limited (Shemaroo) reporread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sony Music's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' bags maximum awards at Mirchi Music Awards 2018

MUMBAI: A movie is seen nominated under various categories but the same movie itself winning awards in different categories is something rare. Sony...read more

2
Yo Yo soon to feature in a music video

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s favourite singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh who’s back in the industry with two hit numbers, is working on a surprise for his fans...read more

3
'Dastaan' romantic single will definitely leave you touched

MUMBAI: As regional music is taking a step higher, T-Series has been releasing many songs under its label. Recently, under its Punjabi regional...read more

4
'Gaadi' featuring Bohemia; is a rap over-loaded Punjabi track

MUMBAI: 2018 has been a great start of the year for Bohemia. In this month, the rapper has released three songs and now he has come up with another...read more

5
Ravi Shankar, Rahman amazing musicians: Austrian composer

MUMBAI: The talent of Indian music legends like sitar maestro Ravi Shankar and composer AR Rahman must be known the world over, says Austrian...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group