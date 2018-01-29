RadioandMusic
News |  29 Jan 2018

'Nakhra Nawabi' crosses 20 million views

MUMBAI: A new song Nakhra Nawabi from Dr Zeus album Global Injection released a week ago under BeingU Music. The track sung by Zora Randhawa with Fateh DOE and composed by Dr Zeus seems to be much loved by the audience as it has received 20 million plus views on YouTube.

Global Injection’s first track Woofer did extremely well crossing 35 million views in a month and the next song Nakhra Nawabi has its success on the run.

Singer Dr Zeus says, “We have a total of around eight to nine tracks lined up for Global Injection. The tracks are going to vary right from its artists. We are going to have Mandy Takhar, Sukhwinder Singh and many more. You will find Global Injection would have almost every type of listeners. One or two will variate while the majority will be party songs.”

Nakhra Nawabi is the first song to be shot at Universal Studios (Los Angeles). Dr Zeus narrates his experience while shooting, “The lyrics are penned by K-Rick and he will be writing for Global Injection’s further tracks too. Zora Randhawa has sung the track and shooting has been fun. It was nice to work with renowned video directors. Everything was a challenge for me and the fun is in the challenge. I try and understand what public wants and I listen to a lot of different forms of music. Also, I try to understand what works commercially worldwide and I want to have a language that gets corporate.”

Nakhra Nawabi garnered many eyeballs in just a short span of time. On the success of the track, Dr Zeus unveils, “It took me two days to make this song. While I compose music, beats to that track should strike me within the first two hours otherwise I scrap it.”

View the song below:

Dr Zeus explains his experience working with Zora, he says, “Off the record and behind the scenes, he is one of my best friends. He is always going to be a little brother and I am always going to be there to support him. We have been brothers for ten years across now. He’s gifted with a unique and distinct kind of voice.”

“It’s like a dream come true for me, I have always been his fan. Even when we are recording new songs I learn something new all the time when we record. I am lucky working with Zeus,” says Zora Randhawa on working with Dr Zeus.

BeingU Music is the first label in India to produce music in collaboration with International artists. While Dr Zeus has collaborated with BeingU Music for Nakhra Nawabi and shares his experience, "Association with them has been great. It’s finally good to see somebody who has the same vision as I do. I do not want to do something only for myself but also for our culture.We have managed to pump our music globally by making an impact for Indians and Punjabi’s. BeingU Music do not just manufacture their artists but also find real artists and nurture them."

Zora Randhawa and Dr. Zeus have their future plans set, “There is lots and lots of new music. My first debut album is going to be out soon, adds Zora. I am never going to neglect my Punjabi music. I will never forget where I started and will always keep on coming up with more Punjabi tracks,” Dr Zeus signs off.

