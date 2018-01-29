Jay-Z finds Trump's immigration comments hurtful

MUMBAI: Rapper Jay-Z found US President Donald Trump's infamous comments regarding immigrants from countries such as Haiti "hurtful and disappointing".

The Grammy winning musician shared his thoughts on a range of topics, including the #MeToo movement and Trump's recent "sh**hole countries" comments, reports CNN.

"It is disappointing and it's hurtful. Everyone feels anger, but after the anger, it's real hurtful. Because it's looking down at a whole population of people, and it's so misinformed because these places have beautiful people and beautiful everything.

"This is the leader of the free world speaking like this… somewhere along his lineage something happened to him. Something happened to him, and he is expressing it in this sort of way," Jay-Z said.

What does he feel on Trump's actions during his presidency, particularly as they pertain to African-Americans and the dropping black unemployment?

Denying that the action does not make Trump a good leader, Jay-Z said: "It's not about money at the end of the day. Money doesn't equate to happiness. It doesn't. That's missing the whole point. You treat people like human beings. That's the main point."

On the #MeToo movement aimed at gender equality and the end of sexual harassment, Jay-Z said: "It's almost like we normalized sexual harassment. For women to go to work knowing that this sort of abuse was happening every day, you can look logically and say, ‘Why would you stay there?'.

"What is the alternative? You have to survive in America. In order to survive, you have to normalise it. So for it to get uncovered and the world to correct itself -- this is what has to happen."

(Source: IANS)