RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Jan 2018 11:58 |  By RnMTeam

Jay-Z finds Trump's immigration comments hurtful

MUMBAI: Rapper Jay-Z found US President Donald Trump's infamous comments regarding immigrants from countries such as Haiti "hurtful and disappointing".

The Grammy winning musician shared his thoughts on a range of topics, including the #MeToo movement and Trump's recent "sh**hole countries" comments, reports CNN.

"It is disappointing and it's hurtful. Everyone feels anger, but after the anger, it's real hurtful. Because it's looking down at a whole population of people, and it's so misinformed because these places have beautiful people and beautiful everything.

"This is the leader of the free world speaking like this… somewhere along his lineage something happened to him. Something happened to him, and he is expressing it in this sort of way," Jay-Z said. 

What does he feel on Trump's actions during his presidency, particularly as they pertain to African-Americans and the dropping black unemployment?

Denying that the action does not make Trump a good leader, Jay-Z said: "It's not about money at the end of the day. Money doesn't equate to happiness. It doesn't. That's missing the whole point. You treat people like human beings. That's the main point."

On the #MeToo movement aimed at gender equality and the end of sexual harassment, Jay-Z said: "It's almost like we normalized sexual harassment. For women to go to work knowing that this sort of abuse was happening every day, you can look logically and say, ‘Why would you stay there?'.

"What is the alternative? You have to survive in America. In order to survive, you have to normalise it. So for it to get uncovered and the world to correct itself -- this is what has to happen."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jay-Z Donald Trump US President Haiti
Related news
News | 29 Jan 2018

Bruno Mars wins Song of The Year at 60th Grammy Awards

MUMBAI: Star performer Bruno Mars' single That's What I Like won the Song of the Year honour at the 60th Grammy Awards here.

read more
News | 27 Jan 2018

Beyonce very 'involved' mother to kids

MUMBAI: Singer Beyoncé Knowles is a "very involved" mother to her children and always makes sure she spends "a ton of time" with her kids.

read more
News | 19 Jan 2018

50 Cent blasts Jay Z's album

MUMBAI: American rapper 50 Cent says he doesn't think rapper Jay-Z's album 4:44 resonates with young people.

read more
News | 02 Jan 2018

Harry Styles, DJ Khaled in Obama's year-end playlist

MUMBAI: Tracks of artistes like Harry Styles, DJ Khaled, Camila Cabello, Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z have made it to former US President Barack Obama's annual New year playlist.

read more
News | 27 Dec 2017

Beyonce, Jay-Z's mansion developer sued

MUMBAI: An engineering firm has sued Hollywood couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z's Bel-Air estate developer that hired them for the job.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 3: 9XM and 9X Jalwa rise

MUMBAI: In week 3 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

News
Radio stations celebrate Republic Day in a unique way

MUMBAI: We are well aware of the importance of Republic Day. It was this day when Pt.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM to create incremental value for stakeholders with a centralized competency centre

MUMBAI: BIG FM has successfully set up a skills-based competency centre at Indore.read more

News
Indigo FM to go live from Grammy Awards

MUMBAI: The stage is set for an incredible Grammy Awards Ceremony and to help listeners catch up read more

Financials
Shemaroo numbers improve for third quarter, digital revenue increases
,

BENGALURU: Indian integrated media content house Shemaroo Entertainment Limited (Shemaroo) reporread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bruno Mars wins Song of The Year at 60th Grammy Awards

MUMBAI: Star performer Bruno Mars' single That's What I Like won the Song of the Year honour at the 60th Grammy Awards here.As the category...read more

2
Kendrick Lamar makes political statement with Grammy act

MUMBAI: Star singer Kendrick Lamar gave a politically charged performance to kickstart the 60th Grammy Awards here, as he took the stage in front of...read more

3
Fergie takes son to show's set

MUMBAI: Singer Fergie took her four-year-old son Axl Jack with her while she filmed for her new singing show The Four.The Life Goes On singer shared...read more

4
Laxmi Bomb creates 'U Cypher' title track

MUMBAI: E-Sports championship, U Cypher with MTV launched a week ago, and it’s already taken the country by storm. With exciting games, characters...read more

5
Craig David wants to perform at royal wedding

MUMBAI: Musician Craig David says he would be "honoured" to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19.David had earlier revealed...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group