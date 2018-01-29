'Gaadi' featuring Bohemia; is a rap over-loaded Punjabi track

MUMBAI: 2018 has been a great start of the year for Bohemia. In this month, the rapper has released three songs and now he has come up with another song in collaboration with Pardhaan.

Released under T-Series Apna Punjab, the song Gaadi is sung and written by Pardhaan featuring Bohemia while music is given by Sukhe Muzical Doctorz.

The video is directed by Robby Singh while the song video seems to showcase a rap-ground where one can see Pardhaan and Bohemia swaying with their raps. The track starts with a Punjabi rap and then the Hindi and Haryanvi rap takes over midway.

Music given to the track seems to be standard throughout while the rap mixtures have blended well together. Bohemia’s deep-voice will put you in a state of trance.

Bohemia’s previous tracks Good Life and Gumrah have garnered much love from the audience. With the fast increasing number of views, the song is being well-treated by the audience.

Here is the new track below:

Click here to view the track: