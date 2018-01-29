RadioandMusic
News |  29 Jan 2018 12:17 |  By RnMTeam

Craig David wants to perform at royal wedding

MUMBAI: Musician Craig David says he would be "honoured" to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19.

David had earlier revealed how Prince William told him that he and his younger brother were into his music back in the 1990s. So, he is hoping it will bag him an invitation to perform at Harry's forthcoming wedding to Markle, reports thesun.co.uk.

"It would be an honour to perform at the wedding, especially because it's an amazing story and you grow up with the royals," said the Fill Me In hitmaker.

"He is the coolest guy ever. I was standing next to the future King of England and he was like, 'Yeah man, I remember when you dropped Fill Me In back in the day'. The way he was talking to me was like he had known me for ever," he added. 

(Source: IANS)

