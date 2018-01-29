RadioandMusic
News |  29 Jan 2018 12:03 |  By RnMTeam

Bruno Mars wins Song of The Year at 60th Grammy Awards

MUMBAI: Star performer Bruno Mars' single That's What I Like won the Song of the Year honour at the 60th Grammy Awards here.

As the category recognises the artists and songwriters behind a hit track, Mars took the stage with Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, along with Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip, who are credited as songwriters on That's What I Like.

It won over Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber's Despacito, Jay-Z's 4:44, Julia Michaels' Issues and Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid's 1-800-273-8255.

Earlier in the night, Mars gave a high-octane colourful performance with Cardi B on their collaborative single Finesse.

Before the televised ceremony began on Sunday night, Mars was recognised in Best R&B Performance and Song category for That's What I Like and Best R&B album for 24K Magic. The album also was named Best Engineered Album, which lauds the work of sound engineers.

(Source: IANS)

Bruno Mars James Fauntleroy Luis Fonsi Daddy Yankee Justin Bieber Despacito Jay-Z Julia Michaels issues Khalid Cardi B Finesse
