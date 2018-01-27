When Cher took a swipe at Sanders' fashion

MUMBAI: Singer Cher expressed her sentiments about US Press Secretary Sarah Sanders style and shamed her for her everyday wear on Twitter.

"Would someone please tell Sarah Huckabee Sanders to stop dressing like a sister wife," Cher has said, reports foxnews.com.

The singer illustrated her tweet with an image of two women in stereotypical clothing.

In the photo the women also sport braids, plain lace-up shoes and high-neck dresses with long sleeves and puffy shoulders.

One Twitter user wasn't pleased with the singer's fashion criticism and lashed back at the 71-year-old by sharing an image of Cher at the 2017 Billboard Awards when the singer performed in a barely-there diamond ensemble with a sheer and sequined innerwear and blond wig.

