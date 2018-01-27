RadioandMusic
Rita Ora says 'Fifty Shades Freed' is darker

MUMBAI: Singer Rita Ora, who stars as Mia in Fifty Shades franchise, says Fifty Shades Freed will feature plenty of heart-stopping scenes.

"I was really excited because I definitely had a bigger part in the movie, and I ended up loving each and every one of the cast and crew, including Dakota Johnson (Anastasia Steele) and Jamie Dornan (Christian Grey), and everyone was super supportive of one another," said Ora.

Ora says it was "sad wrapping up" for the film, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It's definitely way more thriller-y than anything. It's got moments of my getting kidnapped. There's fighting scenes. It's really great," she said. 

Fifty Shades franchise is based on the popular novels by E.L James, which is based on the relationship between Christian and Anastasia.

(Source: IANS)

