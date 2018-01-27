Mika Singh and Drum Cafe mesmerize the audience at Mumbai Fest

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Fest 2018, a three-day event which took place on 26-27-28 January at MMRDA Grounds (BKC) was a perfect blend of art, music, dance, food and Bollywood. It truly was one of a kind festival that did celebrate the spirit of Aamchi Mumbai. Among the major highlights were Mika Singh's live performance and Drum Cafe who did make a unique attempt at The Mumbai Fest 2018.

Singh’s live performance dazzled the audience. The next highlight of the day was the Drum Café. They attempted to create a Guinness World Record by playing 2100 drums together at once. They had an energy-packed performance and their 'drumming' drooled the audience.

The Mumbai Fest’ 2018 was flagged off with 30 vintage cars and 50 vintage bike rallies in the presence of Rannvijay Singh followed by National Anthem and Flag Ceremony.