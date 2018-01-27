RadioandMusic
Laxmi Bomb creates 'U Cypher' title track

MUMBAI: E-Sports championship, U Cypher with MTV launched a week ago, and it’s already taken the country by storm. With exciting games, characters and E-athletes, in its few days since commencement, the championship has already seen numerous twists and turns. Now, the show has just revealed its title track Hum Gamer Hain! 

The songs created by Mumbai based band Laxmi Bomb. It has some foot-tapping, catchy lyrics and even more enthralling visuals. While E-Sports is slowly making it to the centre-stage across India, the music video is aimed at showcasing who these gamers are, and present to the nation, the superstars of tomorrow.

The lead singer of Laxmi Bomb, Keegan Pereira comments, “We wanted to compose a track that not only relates to the audience of U Cypher but the entire E-Sports community. Being E-Sports enthusiasts ourselves, we instantly knew how we wanted to go about Hum Gamer Hain. We are humbled by the response the track has received and hope the enthusiasm for a sport like this only keeps increasing.”

U Sports co-founder & CEO Supratik Sen said, "We wanted a blend of fun and urbanscape music for U Cypher’s first official track and the Hum Gamer Hain track correctly expresses the passion and drive of the gamers for E-Sports. The response to the song has been incredible.” 

Check the track here –

