Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd to collaborate for 'Black Panther'

MUMBAI: Musicians Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd will be collaborating for the soundtrack of the upcoming film Black Panther after their last joint venture Sidewalks for The Weend's latest album Starboy.

The Weeknd first teased the collaboration to his followers on his Instagram account, sharing an image of the comic book version of the superhero without a caption, reports aceshowbiz.com.

However, the title of the track is not known yet.

Talking about his collaboration with Lamar, The Weeknd called him "a genius."

He said: "I played him songs, the 'Starboy' theme, of course, which he incorporated into his verse. He would just walk around, we had food and he's writing his verse in his head. He'd go to his phone, look at it a few, put it back in, start walking around. He then at one point went into the studio booth, closed the door and I could hear him yelling his verse."

Black Panther soundtrack album is scheduled for a 9 February release, while the movie is set to open in India on 16 February.

