editorial
News |  27 Jan 2018 11:39 |  By RnMTeam

George Ezra to release 'Staying At Tamara's' on 23 March

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and musician George Ezra is gearing up to release his sophomore album Staying At Tamaras on 23 March.

Three years after the release of his debut album Wanted On Voyage, Ezra will return to the music world with a collection of "songs about escapism, dreaming, anxieties and love", which he penned while travelling and living abroad, read a statement. 

Staying At Tamara's has been written, created and inspired by Ezra's travels, including spells on the Isle of Skye; at a pig farm in Norfolk; in a former cornflour shed in Kent; a converted cow shed in north Wales; and in an Airbnb in Barcelona owned by the Tamara of the album's title. 

"‘Paradise' started life as a melody that I couldn't get out of my head… Months later I set to writing a song highlighting the undeniable feeling of meeting somebody new and falling for them. We often find ourselves second guessing feelings that we have and trying to work out what it is that they might mean. But with love there is no uncertainty, it is what it is and I liken it to paradise," he said. 

(Source: IANS)

Staying At Tamaras George Ezra Wanted On Voyage Barcelona Airbnb
