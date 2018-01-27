Cover version of 'Gazab Ka Hai Din' will get you nostalgic

MUMBAI: T-Series releases Gazab Ka Hai Din, a romantic track from an up-coming movie Dil Juunglee. Jubin Nautiyal and Prakriti Kakar have sung the track while music and lyrics have been rendered by Tanishk Bagchi.

Gazab Ka Hai Din is a cover version of Gazab Ka Hai Din from the movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak(1998). The original track was sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan which did sound a little ‘speedy’. While the contemporary cover version of Gazab Ka Hai Din sung by Prakriti Kakar and Jubin Nautiyal will surely mesmerize you. One would get to see few new elements in the track also additional lyrics have been added by Arafat.

Click here to view the track:

Dil Juunglee, a film by Aleya Sen starring Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem in lead roles is set to release on 16 February.