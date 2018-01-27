RadioandMusic
News |  27 Jan 2018

Beyonce very 'involved' mother to kids

MUMBAI: Singer Beyoncé Knowles is a "very involved" mother to her children and always makes sure she spends "a ton of time" with her kids.

The 36-year-old musician has daughter Blue Ivy, 6, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7 months, with her husband and rapper Jay-Z, and although she is often busy with her successful career, she makes sure to spend plenty of time with her brood, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Beyoncé is spending a ton of time with her twins and is a very involved mom," said a source.

And even when the Halo singer does have her hands full, big sister Blue Ivy is always on hand to help her mother look after her younger siblings.

"Blue loves the twins and is always checking on them and helping out with mommy duties," added the source.

(Source: IANS)

