News |  26 Jan 2018 07:00 |  By RnMTeam

Top ten patriotic songs for 69th Republic Day

MUMBAI: 26 January is the date when the constitution of India came into effect and ever since 1950 it has been celebrated as Republic Day with a lot of desh bhakti across India. We can see Indian tricolour flying high everywhere around and hear some of the choicest of patriotic songs throughout the day. Hindi film industry and some independent musicians too have time and again paid respect to our nation through composing some amazing songs. Let’s go through 10 patriotic songs that can be played on this Republic Day.

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo

A song sung by now Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar after Indo-Sino war in 1962. The song was an ode to the soldiers who fought the war with all valour. The song when rendered live for the first time in 1963, is said to have left the audience in tears, including the first Prime Minister of India Pundit Jawahar Lal Nehru and the legendary actor Dilip Kumar. This song conveys patriotism to its best and brings goosebumps every time it is played. The song was penned by Kavi Pradeep and composed by C Ramachandra. Despite being five decades old, the composition still remains the mother of all patriotic songs.

Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye (Sarforsh)

The Aamir Khan starrer based on patriotism has a title track called Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye Sambhalo Yaaro. Sung by Sonu Nigam and music by Jatin Lalit the song is a power packed track that evokes the feeling of patriotism.

Bharat Humko Desh Se Pyaara Hain (Roja)

Mani Ratnam directed Roja captured hearts of millions for its beautiful story, fresh star cast and music that still is a favourite. Music composer and maestro A R Rahman composed a beautiful song, Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaar Hai. The first lines of the song are self explanatory and the rest of the song too is an inspirational elegy to India’s “unity in diversity”. The song is in the soulful voice of Hariharan.

Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon (Dus)

A movie that stayed in the cans for long, but the music of this movie created a lot of buzz. The superstars Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty swaying the Indian flag to the tunes of this number is every 90’s kid’s favourite visual and became an anthem sorts to youngsters due to its peppy beats. A one of its kind, youthful version of patriotism, Suno Gaur Se, is still a favourite among the masses. The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Mere Desh Ki Dharti (Upkar)

A song from a Manoj Kumar film that is cherished by every Indian is Mere Desh Ki Dharti. The song is sung by Mahendra Kapoor had also won the award for best lyrics and deservingly so, as the song expresses the pride an Indian should have for his homeland.

Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge (Karma)

A song sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy is pasteurised on the legendary actress Nutan and is from the film Karma, directed by Subhash Ghai and stars Dilip Kumar too. The occasion for the song in the film is celebrations of Independence Day held at the jail, of which Dilip Kumar’s character is the jailor. The song is about how one’s life is worth sacrificing for the nation.

Yeh Desh Hain Veer Jawanon Ka (Naya Daur)

The song from the movie Naya Daur, made in 1957, still is the first choice when a playlist of patriotic songs is created. The energetic song picturised on Dilip Kumar and sung by Mohd Rafi represented the zeal of youth of a newly independent nation.

Maula Mere (Chak De, India!)

While cricket is next to religion in our nation, a movie on women’s hockey had caught everyone’s attention. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan as the coach of ladies hockey team, who was in his career prime, accused of treachery with the neighbouring nation and he being from the minority gets him lot of flak. However, when the underdog ladies’ team wins the world cup under the same coach’s guidance, he feels vindicated and regains his honour. This song encapsulates the entire story which says “Teeja tera rang tha lekin, jiya tere dhang se main toh” Teeja rang symbolizes green which is part of Indian tricolour and represents Islam too. Thus, the song expresses secularity in our country, one of the main pillars of the constitution of India.

Mile Sur Mere Tumhara

Not a film song but a celebrated composition that aired on Doordarshan at the advent of television in India. The song begins with the legendary Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi’s vocals followed a segment on each state of the erstwhile India, showcasing the vast landscape that our country has.

I love my India (Pardes)

A song from Shahrukh Khan-Mahima Chaudhary starrer Pardes, directed by Subhash Ghai, is a descriptive anthem about the uniqueness of our motherland. The song starts with the baritone voice of Amrish Puri and progresses with the voices of Hariharan and Kavita Krishnamoorthy.

