Singers share their thoughts this Republic Day

MUMBAI: Republic Day is just not a day when Indian constitution came into force but also a day to remember those freedom fighters that fought for the independence of our nation. While India celebrates its 69th Republic Day, what about those issues which still hinder the freedom and growth of our country?

The singers narrowed down a few issues and also shared information about their ‘most inspirational freedom fighter’.

Divya Kumar: I am a believer of Bhagat Singh. After the movie was made I could connect with him more. I am a big follower of Bhagat Singh and I feel he was one of the most important freedom fighters in India.

I just wish that religion does not become a barrier in our lives. Work should be considered on a major scale. The things that are going on right now are really bad. Being Indians we used to play as one community but right now that’s not the case. I really wish ‘Humanity’ was the real religion.

Jubin Nautiyal: I think Kesari Chand has been an ultimate freedom fighter for me. He is a small time villager from a region that he belongs from. First he fought from the British side and then he figured out that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ji was fighting a bigger battle for a bigger cause that too for ‘freedom’. This is when he left the British forces and joined Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose ji’s forces and on 2 October he was hanged in Delhi.

I think we as Indians have to be more responsible for the place we live in.

Ankit Tiwari: Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose have influenced my life positively the most. I respect them a lot.

The traffic situation in Mumbai is just getting worse. So, I think one change would be the situation of ‘civic sense’ in our country which is very important. Also, I feel that people should actively participate in Prime Minsiter’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. There are other factors like child labour, girl child education and many other factors that need a major ‘concern’.

Meet Bros: Subhas Chandra Bose and Gandhiji who believed in 'non-violence' and I relate to 'non-violence' because I believe that everything can be resolved with patience itself.

Manoj Muntashir: Subhash Chandra Bose inspired me a lot. He was one man who meant pure business when it came to making India independent. His slogan 'Tum Muje Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azaadi Dung'a is an example of his clear cut vision. He knew that just a few soldiers of freedom fighters wont be enough to uproot colonial powers. Common man has to play their role at the grass root level. This level of clarity in those times was rare.

I would like to change the scenario where freedom of expression is misunderstood with hooliginism. Lets stop being lunatics and respect every one's thoughts even if we don't agree with it.