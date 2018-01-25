Zaeden excited to release mash-up for Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: DJ-producer Zaeden, who has released the cover of musician Lauv's I Like Me Better featuring Chezin, is gearing up for another release on Valentine's Day.

Known for his remixes of Magic by Coldplay, Don't Wanna Know and Animals by Maroon 5 and Love Yourself by Justin Bieber and originals Never Let You Go and Yesterday, Zaeden, whose real name is Sahil Sharma, is releasing a mash-up for the Valentine's Day on 14 February.

Zaeden said in a statement: "2018 has just begun on an unbelievable note. I have always grown up in a musically infused atmosphere. Even before getting into dance music I heard my father creating cover versions of Kishore Kumar classics. He inspired me to creatively expand when he heard me sing randomly at home and suggested I should record at a professional studio."

He said that Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers was also a huge inspiration in this creative process.

"This is my first cover as a singer and I'm quite excited for my next, which will be a mash-up for Valentines Day. Being a big fan of Lauv, it was an easy decision to pick this song for an acoustic cover, and my good friend and super talented musician Chezin, helped make this a reality"" added Zaedan, who released the cover of Lauv's track on 19 January.

(Source: IANS)