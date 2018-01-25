RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jan 2018 14:13 |  By RnMTeam

Zaeden excited to release mash-up for Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: DJ-producer Zaeden, who has released the cover of musician Lauv's I Like Me Better featuring Chezin, is gearing up for another release on Valentine's Day.

Known for his remixes of Magic by Coldplay, Don't Wanna Know and Animals by Maroon 5 and Love Yourself by Justin Bieber and originals Never Let You Go and Yesterday, Zaeden, whose real name is Sahil Sharma, is releasing a mash-up for the Valentine's Day on 14 February. 

Zaeden said in a statement: "2018 has just begun on an unbelievable note. I have always grown up in a musically infused atmosphere. Even before getting into dance music I heard my father creating cover versions of Kishore Kumar classics. He inspired me to creatively expand when he heard me sing randomly at home and suggested I should record at a professional studio."

He said that Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers was also a huge inspiration in this creative process. 

"This is my first cover as a singer and I'm quite excited for my next, which will be a mash-up for Valentines Day. Being a big fan of Lauv, it was an easy decision to pick this song for an acoustic cover, and my good friend and super talented musician Chezin, helped make this a reality"" added Zaedan, who released the cover of Lauv's track on 19 January. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Zaeden I Like Me Better Valentine's Day Chezin Magic Coldplay Don't Wanna Know Animals Maroon 5 Love Yourself Justin Bieber Never Let You Go Yesterday Sahil Sharma Kishore Kumar Drew Taggart The Chainsmokers Lauv
Related news
News | 23 Jan 2018

Bieber's mother breaks foot during vacation

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette has broken her foot while on a vacation in Maldives with her son.

read more
News | 18 Jan 2018

Farhan Akhtar to perform on 'MTV Unplugged S7'

MUMBAI: MTV Unplugged’s upcoming episode will bring to you a musical treat in the form of Farhan Akhtar. The actor-singer will perform some of his biggest Bollywood hits on the show.

read more
News | 15 Jan 2018

Selena not willing to end relationship with Bieber

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez is ready to reconcile with her mother Mandy Teefey after their ties got strained due to her rekindled romance with Justin Bieber. However, she is not willing to end her relationship with the Canadian pop star.

read more
News | 15 Jan 2018

Gomez's mother disapproves of romance with Bieber

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey says she is not happy with her daughter reuniting with singer Justin Bieber.

read more
News | 08 Jan 2018

Bieber, Gomez behaving like 'lovesick school kids'

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, who have rekindled their relationship, are behaving like ‘two lovesick school kids’.Bieber and Gomez got back together in December 2017, weeks after she split from her boyfriend The Weeknd.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
BIG FM to create incremental value for stakeholders with a centralized competency centre

MUMBAI: BIG FM has successfully set up a skills-based competency centre at Indore.read more

News
Indigo FM to go live from Grammy Awards

MUMBAI: The stage is set for an incredible Grammy Awards Ceremony and to help listeners catch up read more

Financials
Shemaroo numbers improve for third quarter, digital revenue increases
,

BENGALURU: Indian integrated media content house Shemaroo Entertainment Limited (Shemaroo) reporread more

Interviews
The challenge is when you grow quickly how do you maintain that growth: Ferzad Palia

MUMBAI: MTV Beats was launched in September 2016 to redesign Viacom 18’s youth and music portfolread more

News
BARC Week 2: Channel V and Sony MIX witness a major climb

MUMBAI:  In week 2 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ultra Europe 2018 phase one line-up announced

MUMBAI: Europe’s premier destination Music Festival ULTRA Europe has announced a momentous Phase One line-up to celebrate its sixth annual edition....read more

2
Jassi Gill and Badshah's much awaited 'Dill Ton Blacck' is out

MUMBAI: It was just December when the trio Jassi Gill, B Praak and Jaani gave a hit number Guitar Sikhda which is topping the charts in the Punjabi...read more

3
The only thing that works is 'honesty' and 'hard work': GRAIN

MUMBAI: Independent music scene may look like the latest buzz word to the youngsters stepping into the music festivals world, but it has been around...read more

4
Birthday Special: 10 best songs of Kavita on her 60th birthday

MUMBAI: The Bollywood music industry has some of the finest female vocalists. Amongst them is Kavita Krishnamurthy. One just can’t imagine Bollywood...read more

5
This 'MTV Unplugged' is going to be a milestone in my career: Papon

MUMBAI: In the current world of auto-tune and anybody becoming a singer, a voice that stands apart with its authenticity is of Papon. Having sung...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group