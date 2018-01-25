RadioandMusic
Tel Aviv's popular musical outfit Buttering Trio to tour India this February

MUMBAI: A famous Israel band Buttering Trio will be visiting India next month. Rejoicer, Beno and Keren Dun are three gentle souls from Tel Aviv whose divine blend of loop-based beats, fat basslines, live instruments with sweet yet touching lyrics have earned them an ever growing fan base across the world. With three acclaimed albums namely Toast, Jam and Threesome, Buttering Trio is one of the most loved and successful groups in Israel.

The band’s tour will be supported by Rijul victor’s solo project Corridors in New Delhi and Nikhil Narendra/Shreyas Dipali (Deidra) in Bangalore. Nikhil (synths, samples) and Shreyas (drums) embrace the different musical worlds that surround them and produce organic, raw and modern soundscapes. The second half of the tour will see the band perform at two well-known music festivals; VH1 Supersonic in Pune and Udaipur World Music Festival in Udaipur.

This tour is being presented by Mumbai based music management company Mixtape who has been actively working with international talent who want to develop a market for themselves in the country. They have organized tours for notable artists such as Tinariwen (Mali), Telefon Tel Aviv (LA), Clap! Clap! (Italy), Micronaut (Germany), Bill Brewster (UK), Bjorn Torske (Norway), Dubioza Kolektiv (Bosnia) to name a few.

