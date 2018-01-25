This 'MTV Unplugged' is going to be a milestone in my career: Papon

MUMBAI: In the current world of auto-tune and anybody becoming a singer, a voice that stands apart with its authenticity is of Papon. Having sung many a Bollywood songs didn't let him forget his roots.

"Certainly my parents being in music influenced me. My father, who was known as Bihu Samarat, had a great role to play in my life. That is why even today I produce a lot of folk-based music," said the Moh Moh Ke Dhaage singer.

Despite of being born into a family of musicians, he took chose to excel academically. "Since I travelled with my parents; I was accustomed to the green room culture. But, I went to Delhi to study architecture. While my parents were happy with my interest in music, they never forced me to take this up as a profession. "

Papon, originally named Angarag Mahanta, however, diversified a little from folk and traditional music, on being asked how his parents reacted, he shared, "They were skeptical about the sound I would be making, but when they heard my first album they were happy. Also, for the generation, I belonged to and my age, my lyrics were sensible, so that reassured them."

He slowly made a mark for himself in Bollywood by giving some of the most memorable songs, he, however, cited, "There is too much happening, a lot of money at stake hence stirring the insecurities which result into a lot of noise. Music directors, film producers have to follow the norms or standards. Initially, there was a lot of integrity and freedom for the musicians, now somewhere the connect and soul is lost. However, there are still some songs made which are original yet beautiful. Moh Moh Ke Dhaage is an example."

Always on an endeavor to do something new, Papon is currently working on an episode for MTV Unplugged. Being an indispensable part of MTV Coke Studio, he explains why MTV Unplugged is going to be different. "This time with MTV Unplugged, we are doing a complete Papon episode, which will feature some of the choicest ghazals. I think this will be a milestone in my career and I am really looking forward to it."

Ghazals are known for their delicacy and sensitivity, which we would generalize that today's generation may not like, but Papon differs, "I had recorded a ghazal initially, which was telecast on MTV and got some amazing response. Considering that, we went ahead and have done this unique episode. I am recording some iconic ghazals like Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho and Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo among other tracks. I have grown up on Jagjit Singh's ghazals and find him not only an amazing singer but a music producer par excellence too. Mehdi Hassan ji and Ghulam Ali ji are again two icons that I look upto. Also, I have always idolized Farida Khanum ji for her Roohdari and the soul her music has."

Check the promo here –

We certainly can’t wait to get hold of this unique episode on MTV Unplugged.