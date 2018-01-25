RadioandMusic
News |  25 Jan 2018 11:38 |  By RnMTeam

Hilary Duff shows fake baby bump

MUMBAI: Hilary Duff have shocked fans by posing with a fake baby bump.The former Lizzie McGuire star posted a video of herself rubbing an apparent baby bump on her Instagram account sparking much excitement that she is expecting again, but later revealed she was wearing a prosthetic for an acting role, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Hilary said, "Of course my faves are the 'Lizzie' also not really pregnant guys just shooting a movie (sic).”

The actress-and-singer was also modelling a pair of glasses named the ‘Lizzie’ from her new eye wear collection with GlassesUSA.com."

The former child star has previously admitted she felt "pigeonholed" for becoming a mother aged 24 to son Luca, five.

(Source: IANS)

