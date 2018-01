MUMBAI: The Bollywood music industry has some of the finest female vocalists. Amongst them is Kavita Krishnamurthy. One just can’t imagine Bollywood playback without her. The multi-talented singer turns a year older today and on this occasion, we bring to you some of her Bollywood hits.

Maiyya Yashoda

Nimbooda

Maar Daala

Pyaar Hua Chupke Se

Bin Tere Sanam

Koi Mil Gaya

Ilu Ilu

Duniya Main Aaye

Hawa Hawaii

Aaj Main Upar