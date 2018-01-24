RadioandMusic
News |  24 Jan 2018 17:49 |  By RnMTeam

Zee Music Marathi releases a romantic track 'Ujaltya Pahate'

MUMBAI: Zee Music Marathi releases Ujaltya Pahate, a romantic track from an upcoming movie Ashi Hi Amchi College Journey. This track is sung by Rohit Raut and Malvika Dixit while music is given by Sai Piyush and lyrics penned by Abhijit Sathe.

Ujaltya Pahate, is a subtle track with an outstanding music. Visuals to the track have been kept simple with lyrics adding a major value to the track.

Click here to view the track:

A Abhijit Sathe film Ashi Hi Amchi College Journey starring Harshad, Mohini, Supriya Barkade, Somnath Borgave and a few others are all set to release on 2 February 2018.

Tags
Rohit Raut Malvika Dixit Ashi Hi Amchi College Journey Sai Piyush Abhijit Sathe Zee Music Marathi
