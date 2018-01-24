RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Jan 2018 11:58 |  By RnMTeam

Nick Jonas always carries a suit

nick
nick

MUMBAI: American pop star Nick Jonas says he always travels with a suit just in case he needs to wear one.

Jonas, 25, who has teamed up with designer John Varvatos to launch a new clothing line, spends a large chunk of his time in travelling. He says that a suit is the one item he can't leave home without, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I work with a great stylist named Avo. We find the pieces that make a bold statement and that showcase my growth in fashion and my tastes. And then in addition to that, the pieces that I know I'll need when I'm travelling," Jonas told GQ magazine.

"That's great black denim, white sneakers, and great basics grey T-shirts, white T-shirts. And I always, always pack a black suit, white shirt, and a tie. You never know when you're going to need those," he added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Nick Jonas John Varvatos black suit designer
Related news
News | 03 Jan 2018

Jack Black is amazing team player: Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Nick Jonas finds actor Jack Black an "amazing team player".He said Black made their screen kiss in the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle easy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

read more
nick2
News | 24 Nov 2017

Nick Jonas 'in no rush' to settle down

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas says he is in no rush to settle down and start a family.

read more
Bruno
News | 20 Nov 2017

Bruno Mars, Keith Urban win big at American Music Awards

MUMBAI: Bruno Mars walked away with seven awards, and Keith Urban scored a hat- trick with three honours at the American Music Awards (AMA) ceremony, which saw over a dozen performances by artistes including Diana Ross.

read more
News | 14 Nov 2017

Joe has found love of his life: Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas has praised his brother Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner's "beautiful" relationship, and said his sibling has found the "love of his life".

read more
News | 28 Aug 2017

Nick Jonas eager to embrace fatherhood

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas, who revealed that his father Kevin Jonas Sr is cancer-free now, says he would love to be a father in the future.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
The challenge is when you grow quickly how do you maintain that growth: Ferzad Palia

MUMBAI: MTV Beats was launched in September 2016 to redesign Viacom 18’s youth and music portfolread more

News
BARC Week 2: Channel V and Sony MIX witness a major climb

MUMBAI:  In week 2 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintread more

News
Our YouTube channel has become an important vehicle to drive consumption of music videos: Bhushan Kumar

MUMBAI: Six years ago, long before YouTube staked claim to the massive Indian entertainment indusread more

News
RJ Geet joins Radio Mirchi Amritsar

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Amritsar launched it youngest RJ today.read more

Press Releases
The winners of the 10th Royal Stag Mirchi Music Awards

MUMBAI: 2017 was a great year for Bollywood music with many big releases like Badrinath Ki Dread more

top# 5 articles

1
Big B sings an A-Capella number

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan, who at 75 continues to experiment with new things, has sung an A-Capella song."The many expressions for the A-Capella...read more

2
The word 'Coca-Cola' rhymed with one of my lyrical lines: Tony Kakkar on 'Coca Cola Tu'

MUMBAI: Tony Kakkar’s Desi Music Factory had released Coca Cola Tu, a romantic track featuring Young Desi and it has caught the attention of many....read more

3
My dream is to make my own version of "Vande Mataram" with an all women crew: Merlin D'souza

MUMBAI: The only pianist after Yanni to have performed at the iconic Taj Mahal, one of the most respected women composers, Merlin D'souza is an...read more

4
Nick Jonas always carries a suit

MUMBAI: American pop star Nick Jonas says he always travels with a suit just in case he needs to wear one.Jonas, 25, who has teamed up with designer...read more

5
I get inspiration from the likes of Rihanna for their sheer authenticity: Natasha Sehgal

MUMBAI: A household name after being the youngest finalist in first of its kind show The Stage Season 2, Natasha Sehgal has acquired quite some name...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group