Nick Jonas always carries a suit

MUMBAI: American pop star Nick Jonas says he always travels with a suit just in case he needs to wear one.

Jonas, 25, who has teamed up with designer John Varvatos to launch a new clothing line, spends a large chunk of his time in travelling. He says that a suit is the one item he can't leave home without, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I work with a great stylist named Avo. We find the pieces that make a bold statement and that showcase my growth in fashion and my tastes. And then in addition to that, the pieces that I know I'll need when I'm travelling," Jonas told GQ magazine.

"That's great black denim, white sneakers, and great basics grey T-shirts, white T-shirts. And I always, always pack a black suit, white shirt, and a tie. You never know when you're going to need those," he added.

