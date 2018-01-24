Jassi Gill and Badshah's much awaited 'Dill Ton Blacck' is out

MUMBAI: It was just December when the trio Jassi Gill, B Praak and Jaani gave a hit number Guitar Sikhda which is topping the charts in the Punjabi music industry. The three are back with a new song Dill Ton Blacck, also featuring the rockstar Badshah.

Also Read: 'Guitar Sikhda' is for all the boys who want to impress their girlfriends: Jassie Gill

The party track released under T-Series is sung by Jassi, composed by B Praak and lyrics are by Jaani. Dill Ton Blacck has been widely appreciated by the audience, as the track achieved a thunderous number of views within few hours of its initial release. Jassi Gill, Badshah and B Praak have added their own magical elements which have grabbed hoards of attention.

Also Read: Badshah collaborates with Jassie Gill, B Praak on 'Dill Ton Blacck'

Music given to Dill Ton Blacck is a typical party anthem. While Jassie Gill’ pitch and depth of voice will draw you towards the track. Also Badshah’s rap lifts up the song.

On collaboration with Badshah, Jassi said,“I’m delighted to collaborate with Badshah, who is ranked as one of the best singers in India. Dill Ton Blacck is a complete party song and we had a lot of fun while making it. I hope our fans also enjoy it as much as we enjoyed shooting it.”

“The entire group is really close to me. It’s a fun song and it was nice working with Jassi (Gill). He not only has a very positive personality but is also a fun and polite guy, who always carries a smile on his face," said the DJ Waley Babu.

About the coming together of these two artists, T-Series’ chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar says, “We are very excited to see the response of the viewers and listeners to Dill Ton Blacck. I am sure the fans of Jassie and Badshah would love to see their jugalbandi."

Jassi Gill has his future plans in place as he is set to make his Bollywood debut with Aanand L Rai’s Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns along with Sonakshi Sinha.

Click here to view the track: