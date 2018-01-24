RadioandMusic
News |  24 Jan 2018 12:33 |  By RnMTeam

Big B sings an A-Capella number

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan, who at 75 continues to experiment with new things, has sung an A-Capella song.

"The many expressions for the A-Capella number one sang last night and shot today. A-Capella, where the entire song is done by one voice. See it soon," Big B captioned a collage of photographs featuring his many expressions, on Twitter.

He recorded the song in the wee hours of Tuesday. "It's time for A-Capella. And for those that are as ignorant and uneducated as me, A-Capella is a style of song where each and every sound that you hear the voice of the singer, the drums, the bass guitar, the percussions, the chorus of singing voices all is done by the singer. One voice, one song, one man and one me," Big B added.

He has earlier sung songs for some of his movies. On the acting front, Amitabh currently has three films in his kitty Thugs Of Hindostan, 102 Not Out and Brahmastra. 

(Source: IANS)

