News |  23 Jan 2018 16:07 |  By RnMTeam

Soothing melodies of Rekha Bhardwaj on her birthday

MUMBAI: Rekha Bhardwaj, best known for her charismatic voice and an excellence in Sufi music turns a year older today. The singer, who rose to fame in 2006 with Namak Ishq Ka from Omkara, has been in the Bollywood space since 1997 with Chachi 420.

She was inclined towards ghazals since her early days. But, after struggling in Bollywood for several years, the singer -- who is also the wife of Bollywood’s acclaimed singer, composer and film-director Vishal Bharadwaj -- decided to take the path of Sufi music and today she is a legend.

Today on her birthday, we get you her best songs.

Kabira

Ghagra

Sasural Genda Phool

Hamari Atariya

Ranjha Ranjha

Mileya Mileya

Namak

Mere Miyan Gaye England

Dum Ghutta Hai

Judaai

