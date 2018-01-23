RadioandMusic
News |  23 Jan 2018

Mariah Carey goes bowling with son

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey went bowling with her six-year-old son Moroccan.

She took to social media to share a photograph of their experience at the bowling alley.

"Bowling with that boy," Carey captioned the image on her Instagram account, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Last week, Carey had shared a photograph of her and former husband Nick Cannon celebrating Marthin Luther King day together with Moroccan and his twin sister Monroe.

The singer is currently dating 24-year-old dancer Bryan Tanaka.

(Source: IANS)

