KJo explored singing talent in school

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar explored his singing talent for the first time for an activity in school, and says his mother asked him not "sing ever again".

Karan recounted the time when he sang Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na during an episode of India's Next Superstars, read a statement.

"I explored this talent of mine in school. My mother expected me to take part in elocution or handwriting competition but I decided to go for the singing competition. When I got home at night, I saw my mother crying," Karan said in a statement.

"That's when she told me 'Beta, do anything you like, but don't ever sing again'. And that was the end of my singing career," he added.

The show is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)