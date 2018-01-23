I get inspiration from the likes of Rihanna for their sheer authenticity: Natasha Sehgal

MUMBAI: A household name after being the youngest finalist in first of its kind show The Stage Season 2, Natasha Sehgal has acquired quite some name for herself. What’s special is the energy and spirit of this 20 something girl and in her own words "still a newbie".

"Honestly I wasn't ever interested in music; leave apart thinking of it as a career. My elder sister, who is six years apart from me, got a keyboard and she couldn't sing and play it the same time. And hence she would bully me into singing while she played. But later I started loving it and loving it so much that I got into singing," says Sehgal.

What's surprising is that she had no formal training in music till The Stage happened. "It was only after The Stage that I decided let's get trained and now I am learning in Delhi from Sentirenla Lucia and absolutely loving it. I also did a diploma from the Global Institute of Music formed by Aditya Balani, who himself is a degree owner from the famous Berkeley University."

She has mesmerized the audiences with most of the genres, but when asked what she loves performing she adds almost immediately, "R& B and Pop over everything."

Most of the winners or finalists of reality shows, see themselves recording for a Bollywood blockbuster soon, when quizzed about the same, Natasha says, "I am open for Bollywood if something exciting comes along the way, but as of now nothing on plate."

She is scheduled to perform at one of the most happening places, The Irish House, Nehru Place, Delhi on 24 January, 8 pm onward. She says "I am super excited to perform at a place like Irish House. We have worked really hard on the set-up and the works. I am expecting a lot of family and friends to come, as Irish House is everybody's favourite." She will performing Pop-Rock hits.

On her forthcoming ventures she states, “I am very excited about this phase, as I am finding my standing as a music composer. I am planning on couple of singles with Anhat Khanna, who I met at the Global Institute of Music."

Sehgal was born and brought in Mumbai, but later moved to Noida. On being asked where she prefers performing she reveals, "I sadly was never a part of Mumbai music scenes, though I have performed for couple of gigs in Mumbai and it has been an amazing response."

She signs off saying, "I draw an inspiration from the likes of Rihaana, Adele, and Whitney Houston, as their music is authentic and has so much of storytelling."

Details of her next gig:

​​What:​ Pop-Rock Hits by Natasha Sehgal Collective

​​Where: The Irish House, Epicuria, Nehru Place

​​When: Wednesday, 24 January 2018

​​Time: 8:00 PM onwards