Dua Lipa hits studio with Mark Ronson, Diplo

MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa has been working with producers Diplo and Mark Ronson here.

Lipa shared a photograph of the trio, on which Ronson commented saying: "Music for the soul."

This comes after Lipa, 22, said that she has been working on music with someone she's "always" wanted to team up with.

Sharing updates with her fans on the app, she wrote: "Finished a whole week working with someone I've always wanted to get into the studio with and I'm on cloud nine."

Many fans have speculated that the IDGAF hitmaker has been working with singer Ariana Grande after the pair shared selfies together.

