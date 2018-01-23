RadioandMusic
Bieber's mother breaks foot during vacation

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette has broken her foot while on a vacation in Maldives with her son.

Bieber, 23, shared an image on Instagram of the duo posing with staff on a dock above the water, with Mallette sitting on a wheelchair on the first day of their luxury retreat, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Surrounded by smiling staff dressed in all-white, Bieber is bent down on one knee and pointing toward the camera while wearing a bright yellow hoodie and comfortable grey sweatpants.

He gave no indication of what happened to his mother, as the image didn't have a caption.

Mallette, however, shared a photograph of her foot in a cast on her own account as she told her followers she had broken her foot.

"Okay so yeah, I broke my foot on the first day of vacation but there are worse places to be hurt. Of that I am sure. Almost all I got are foot pics lol !," she captioned an Instagram post.

Laying at the end of a wooden dock, she positioned herself to peer into a house perched above the crystal blue water with a thatched roof. Wearing one black sandal, Pattie crosses her feet to reveal a heavy black boot on her broken foot.

"I had to take a few boats and sea planes to get it looked at / treated but I had awesome helpers and a really cool wheelchair made for sand. My foot has definitely been on an adventure this trip! Blessed."

(Source: IANS)

Pop star Justin Bieber Pattie Mallette Maldives Instagram
